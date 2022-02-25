Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $162.78

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.78 and traded as low as $151.40. Aena S.M.E. shares last traded at $151.40, with a volume of 12,904 shares traded.

ANNSF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €177.00 ($201.14) to €174.00 ($197.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aena S.M.E. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.86.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

