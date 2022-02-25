AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL) Trading Down 3.7%

AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSEARCA:PSIL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.09 and last traded at $4.17. 16,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 27,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.33.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

