Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 884,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,748 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADVM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 23.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.
In other news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.16. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.27 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.96.
Adverum Biotechnologies Profile (Get Rating)
Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.
