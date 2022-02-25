Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 291.50 ($3.96). Advanced Medical Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 280 ($3.81), with a volume of 306,094 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.93. The stock has a market cap of £617.96 million and a PE ratio of 43.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 303.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 302.33.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS)

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

