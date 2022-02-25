Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.
ADUS traded up $6.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. 2,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,664. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $121.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.99.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
