Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS.

ADUS traded up $6.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. 2,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,664. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $68.57 and a one year high of $121.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

