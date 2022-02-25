Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.
NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $7.02 on Friday, hitting $82.17. 2,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $121.51. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.
ADUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
