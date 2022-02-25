Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $224.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:ADUS traded up $7.02 on Friday, hitting $82.17. 2,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,664. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Addus HomeCare has a 52 week low of $68.57 and a 52 week high of $121.51. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

ADUS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Addus HomeCare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

