Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.28 and last traded at $1.37. 57,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 38,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Acreage from $2.24 to $1.92 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

