Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACOR stock opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.41 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 50,241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,975 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22.

