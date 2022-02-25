Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.61. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.
ACRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.
About Aclaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.
