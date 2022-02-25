Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,187.63% and a negative return on equity of 54.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $864.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 0.61. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aclaris Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 50,349 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,078,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,307,000 after buying an additional 290,458 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Aclaris Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

