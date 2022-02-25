ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACIW traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. 705,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,623. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $41.16.

In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 183,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after buying an additional 11,642 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

