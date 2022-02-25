ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $466.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
ACIW traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.29. 705,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,623. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average of $32.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ACI Worldwide has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $41.16.
In other news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About ACI Worldwide (Get Rating)
ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.
