Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 421,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 323,422 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 0.6% of Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $134,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $316.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $199.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.91. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $244.44 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,684 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

