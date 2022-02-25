Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. Absolute Software posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Absolute Software.

ABST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absolute Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Absolute Software by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. 63.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.75. 57,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.45 million, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. Absolute Software has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $16.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.0642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.59%.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

