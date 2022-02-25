AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.61

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 143669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 23.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)

Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.

