AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.61

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.65, with a volume of 143669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.
Several brokerages have weighed in on VLVLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VLVLY)
Volvo AB engages in the design, manufacture, and market of commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, Industrial Operations, and Financial Services. The Trucks segment includes the production, development, and logistics for powertrain and parts.
