88,805 Shares in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 88,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRRM. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 2,211.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRRM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 175.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.42. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $13.02 and a 52 week high of $18.13.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,249,321 shares of company stock valued at $121,735,360. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRRM. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Verra Mobility in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

