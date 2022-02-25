$886.74 Million in Sales Expected for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) to post sales of $886.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $877.78 million to $895.70 million. Selective Insurance Group reported sales of $798.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.73 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.12 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $91.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,838,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,378,000 after purchasing an additional 160,260 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,007,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,031,000 after purchasing an additional 284,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,083 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,701,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,531,000 after purchasing an additional 228,502 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,522,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,732,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

