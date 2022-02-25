$811.03 Million in Sales Expected for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $811.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $834.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $787.80 million. iHeartMedia reported sales of $706.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $4.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.91 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iHeartMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT stock opened at $19.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

