$677.95 Million in Sales Expected for Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $677.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $681.40 million and the lowest is $674.50 million. Caleres reported sales of $570.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Caleres will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Caleres.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CAL shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty purchased 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.69 per share, for a total transaction of $74,877.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Caleres by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Caleres by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,367,913 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 309,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Caleres by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after acquiring an additional 33,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after acquiring an additional 236,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAL opened at $21.33 on Tuesday. Caleres has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $29.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

