63,287 Shares in IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Separately, B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in IN8bio during the third quarter worth $1,763,000. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio stock opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 20.31. IN8bio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.

INAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on IN8bio from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th.

About IN8bio (Get Rating)

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.