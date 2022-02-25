$551.20 Million in Sales Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $551.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $565.20 million and the lowest is $535.90 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted sales of $337.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The company’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

WAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

In related news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $591,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.7% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WAL stock opened at $90.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $84.71 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 16.15%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

