$53.80 Million in Sales Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) will report sales of $53.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. Community Trust Bancorp posted sales of $55.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $217.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $218.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $224.70 million, with estimates ranging from $223.00 million to $226.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In related news, Director Charles J. Baird sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $172,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 44.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 107.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.39%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

