50,548 Shares in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 21.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 38.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $374,000.

BIT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,279. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $19.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company. It invests in asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized debt obligations, multiple class pass-through securities, zero-coupon bonds, capital trusts and trust preferred securities, preferred stock, floating rate loan interests, forward commitments and when-issued delayed delivery securities, mortgage dollar roll transactions, and reverse repurchase agreements.

