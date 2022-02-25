$5.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) will report sales of $5.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.81 billion and the highest is $5.47 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $3.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year sales of $17.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.53 billion to $18.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.27 billion to $18.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis.

STLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

STLD opened at $63.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,263,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $554,495,000 after purchasing an additional 83,186 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,448,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,241,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,608,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,051,000 after buying an additional 481,137 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,085,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,514,000 after buying an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel, long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail, and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

