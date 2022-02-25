4,397 Shares in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,725,000 after purchasing an additional 320,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.78.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $105.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.15.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 38.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

