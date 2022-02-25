42,243 Shares in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 42,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tuya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TUYA opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Tuya Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $27.65.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative net margin of 49.97% and a negative return on equity of 16.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

TUYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Tuya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.20 to $7.20 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

