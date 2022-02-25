$41.52 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) will post sales of $41.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.50 million and the lowest is $40.52 million. Goosehead Insurance posted sales of $31.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year sales of $206.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $205.01 million to $208.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $285.17 million, with estimates ranging from $267.44 million to $320.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goosehead Insurance.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of GSHD stock traded up $2.45 on Tuesday, reaching $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 3,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 223.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.65. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $75.04 and a one year high of $181.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.05 and its 200 day moving average is $131.18.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,274.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $847,412.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.