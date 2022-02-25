37,400 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sonos by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its stake in Sonos by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 785,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 30,320 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at $752,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 71.1% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter valued at $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SONO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $27.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

