$354.51 Million in Sales Expected for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) to post sales of $354.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $336.95 million to $381.50 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $416.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share.

ECPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.12, for a total transaction of $315,396.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $578,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,155,097 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock traded down $4.34 on Friday, hitting $66.18. The company had a trading volume of 813,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,320. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.37. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $31.82 and a 1 year high of $72.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

