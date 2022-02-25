31,592 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.