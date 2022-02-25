31,592 Shares in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR) Bought by Colony Group LLC

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE:BAMR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAMR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners by 135.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. 43.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAMR opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.20. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $85.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. provides annuity-based reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies. It also acts as a direct issuer of pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners (NYSE:BAMR)

