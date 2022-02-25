$31.45 Million in Sales Expected for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) will report sales of $31.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.50 million and the lowest is $30.39 million. Voyager Therapeutics posted sales of $6.54 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $40.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.30 million to $41.84 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $22.40 million, with estimates ranging from $10.30 million to $34.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Voyager Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Voyager Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

NASDAQ VYGR traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 378,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,125. The firm has a market cap of $145.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 222.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 120,239 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 148.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 678,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 404,893 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

