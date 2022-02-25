$270.31 Million in Sales Expected for Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will announce $270.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $301.74 million and the lowest is $253.25 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $944.03 million to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($30.18).

Shares of STVN opened at €15.86 ($18.02) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is €18.73 and its 200-day moving average is €22.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.34) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($33.16).

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 151,235 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,476.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 32,896 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares in the last quarter. Miura Global Management LLC raised its position in Stevanato Group by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 1,191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Stevanato Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

