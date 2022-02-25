2,565 Shares in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,565 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 69.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,262,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 52,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15.5% in the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 231,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after acquiring an additional 31,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $121.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $109.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.