24,528 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.
In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
