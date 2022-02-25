24,528 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Bought by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. blooom inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

C traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $61.87. 748,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,490,951. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.59 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.