$228.09 Million in Sales Expected for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) to post sales of $228.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for BOX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $228.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $228.20 million. BOX posted sales of $198.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that BOX will report full-year sales of $869.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $868.90 million to $869.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $976.28 million, with estimates ranging from $956.10 million to $990.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $224.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on BOX. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 144,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $3,999,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,307 shares of company stock worth $6,617,741 over the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -78.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

