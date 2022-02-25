21,524 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Acquired by CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MKC. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

Shares of MKC opened at $94.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.80. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $103.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In other news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 over the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

