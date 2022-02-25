$2.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $8.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.63 billion to $9.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.75.

NYSE BAH traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $76.32. 8,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average is $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $91.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

