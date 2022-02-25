1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) PT Lowered to $14.00 at KeyCorp

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $9.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day moving average of $18.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.47. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

