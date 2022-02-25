18,386 Shares in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 18,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 3,460.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 226,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,399,000 after purchasing an additional 219,895 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in TriNet Group by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 6,088 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in TriNet Group by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 29,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 20,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $39,317.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $1,883,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,525 shares of company stock worth $4,340,028. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TriNet Group stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 6.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

