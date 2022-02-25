17,871 Shares in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT) Purchased by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Global X Education ETF (NASDAQ:EDUT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Global X Education ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Global X Education ETF stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. Global X Education ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.80.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

