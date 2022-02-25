$171.08 Million in Sales Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) will report $171.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $173.02 million and the lowest is $169.30 million. Datto reported sales of $144.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Datto will report full year sales of $729.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $720.80 million to $743.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $870.84 million, with estimates ranging from $850.80 million to $892.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Datto.

Get Datto alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSP. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Datto from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price target on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.11.

Shares of MSP stock traded down $2.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.26. 814,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,975. Datto has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $28.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 101.18, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, Director Adrian T. Dillon acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $240,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $99,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,639 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Datto by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Datto by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Datto by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Datto (MSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.