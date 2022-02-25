$17.57 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $17.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.18 million and the lowest is $16.91 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $16.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $69.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $68.66 million to $69.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $72.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $74.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAR. TheStreet cut Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

NYSE:SAR opened at $26.81 on Friday. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.29 and a twelve month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $324.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.08%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $585,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 16.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

