16,439 Shares in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) Purchased by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,439 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in StealthGas by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Towerview LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,250,102 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 94,502 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in StealthGas by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. StealthGas Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.28.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. StealthGas had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $32.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that StealthGas Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GASS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

