$160.54 Million in Sales Expected for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) to post sales of $160.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Spirit Realty Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.42 million and the highest is $165.10 million. Spirit Realty Capital reported sales of $134.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will report full-year sales of $684.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $630.13 million to $704.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $763.41 million, with estimates ranging from $636.79 million to $804.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spirit Realty Capital.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS.

SRC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.90.

NYSE SRC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 615,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32 and a beta of 1.32. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.03 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,024 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $268,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 239,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 32,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

