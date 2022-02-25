150,494 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 150,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,756,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,401,696 shares of company stock valued at $86,041,320 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

