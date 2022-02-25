139,922 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Acquired by JB Capital LLC

JB Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 139,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,018,000. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.8% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 126,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 138,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after buying an additional 1,050,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,636,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,368,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

PFE stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.30. 495,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,387,781. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $265.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

