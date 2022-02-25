1,220 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Acquired by Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc.

Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,765. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $199.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.39. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $211.78.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

