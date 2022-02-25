121 Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Acquired by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $702,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,941,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Mizuho started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.47.

NYSE:PH opened at $289.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $311.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.46. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $279.12 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

In other news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

