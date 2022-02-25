11,472 Shares in Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Population Health Investment Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:PHIC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its position in Population Health Investment by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Population Health Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Population Health Investment by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 55,563 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in Population Health Investment by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 132,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 60,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Population Health Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,073,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PHIC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. Population Health Investment Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.89.

Population Health Investment Co, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

