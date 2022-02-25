$113.20 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) will post sales of $113.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.79 million to $114.20 million. Qualys posted sales of $96.76 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $484.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.49 million to $485.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $567.43 million, with estimates ranging from $549.80 million to $598.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Qualys.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Qualys from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.88.

NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $10.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $121.32. 432,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,575. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.75 and its 200-day moving average is $123.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30 and a beta of 0.69. Qualys has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $142.94.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $1,278,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock worth $4,385,467 over the last three months. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Qualys (QLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.