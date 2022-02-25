11,165 Shares in Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC) Bought by Private Wealth Advisors LLC

Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AATC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Autoscope Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoscope Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $248,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AATC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.56. 20,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,139. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.99. Autoscope Technologies Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $11.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Autoscope Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

