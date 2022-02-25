10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 81.1% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,601,000 after buying an additional 550,344 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,896,000 after buying an additional 511,629 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,141,000 after buying an additional 463,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth about $53,046,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXG opened at $77.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26 and a beta of 1.38. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $143.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.50 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $6,169,901.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total value of $1,477,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,531 shares of company stock worth $27,442,338 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

